Former head of Minnesota Republican Party might seek position once gain

Jennifer Carnahan also considering running for public office
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, poses for a photo in St. Louis Park, Minn. The embattled chair of the Minnesota Republican Party has asked other state party leaders to hold a vote of confidence on her continued leadership amid the uproar over the indictment of a major GOP donor and a College Republican chapter leader on sex trafficking charges. In a letter Monday Aug. 16, 2021, to party activists, Carnahan said she wants the vote held soon.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former head of the Minnesota Republican Party who resigned under pressure tells The Associated Press that she’s considering running to get her old job back - or possibly for a public office. Jennifer Carnahan says in her first press interview since stepping down last month that she’s still “soul-searching” about her future. She maintains she was forced out by the same people who opposed her previously. She disputes allegations of a toxic work environment. She also denies foreknowledge of any wrongdoing by major donor Anton Lazzaro. Carnahan says her opportunities could include another run for party chair, or for governor or another office, but would not get specific.

