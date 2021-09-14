Advertisement

Fargo executive: COVID has put hospitals in dire situation

(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An executive at the largest health care system in North Dakota says its hospitals in Fargo alone could use up to 300 more nurses to handle COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Doug Griffin is the Sanford Health vice president and medical officer in Fargo, the state’s largest city. He says the Fargo system has hired 150 travel or contract nurses from other areas.

The system is offering increased wages, sign-on bonuses and other unspecified perks to attract more workers.

Griffin says it’s the most dire staffing situation the system has ever faced. And the peak for hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is still weeks away.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
Detroit Lakes fire
‘We’ll get our chins up and try again.’: Businesses plan to rebuild after Detroit Lakes fire leaves little to salvage

Latest News

City of Moorhead votes to spray herbicide at 12 parks as weeds grow “out of control”
The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department jumped into action on Sunday night, October 27, around...
MN DNR lifts wildfire-related burning restrictions in 14 counties
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Moorhead homicide suspect in custody
Police say officers went inside and used a stun gun on the man while arresting him. He became...
Judge suspends Minnesota’s tougher standards on deadly force