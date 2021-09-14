Elderly woman dies in Perham, MN crash

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An elderly woman is dead following a crash near Perham, MN.

Lakes Area Radio is reporting the crash happened along Co. Hwy. 60 and Co. Hwy. 13 north of Perham on Friday, Sept. 10.

The victim’s name is not being released, but she’s identified as a 95-year-old woman from Moorhead, MN.

Lakes Radio reports a 65-year-old woman was driving the car during the crash. She was taken to the Perham hospital for her injuries. The 95-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

