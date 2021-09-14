‘A demonstration of the American dream’: 159 immigrants become naturalized citizens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At event described by a judge as a ‘demonstration of the American dream’; 159 immigrants became naturalized U.S. citizens on Sept. 14 in Fargo.

“I’m so happy.” said a woman, “Today I became an American citizen. I’m just so excited!”

159 immigrants from 43 countries across the globe are calling North Dakota home. Taking the oath of allegiance they became U.S. citizens through naturalization. A process for some, years in the making.

“It took awhile but I’m here. God made a way for me. I’m feeling really blessed.” said Rockstar Dayee who is originally from Guinea.

An NDSU nursing student from Cameroon, Laura Fietsop, got to celebrate her birthday by finally becoming a citizen after 5 years.

“I feel honored to be apart of this great country and I feel like this is the beginning of greater things for me and my family.” said Fietsop.

A woman from Egypt said becoming a citizen means more rights like getting to vote.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I applied last year, so it took like a year to get this. It’s exciting.” said Sondos Abdelrahman.

The joy and excitement was clear as these people took on the title of U.S. citizens.

“Embrace all of the opportunities this land has to offer, the protection for it’s citizens, and to serve this nation with my best capabilities.” said Fietsop.

Among the new citizens was North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s wife, Kjersti, who is from Norway. Armstrong gave a speech at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

The new citizens live in Bismarck, Dickinson, Emerado, Fargo, West Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Grand Forks Air Force Base, Jamestown, Killdeer, Kindred, Lisbon, Mandan, Michigan, Minot, Minot Air Force Base, Napoleon, New Town, Oakes, Wahpeton and Williston.

The countries they hail from include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Guinea, Haiti, India, Iran, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Nepal, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

