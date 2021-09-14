Advertisement

Cool & Clear Overnight, Spotty Rain Tomorrow

Heat returns by this Weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Overnight, clouds will clear and wind will diminish, leading to cool 40s by tomorrow morning. A frontal system on Wednesday will usher in gusty southerly winds and the chance for some spotty rain showers in the afternoon/evening. The wind will gust 30+ mph. Temperatures will warm into the 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies take hold on Thursday. Temperatures drop a touch back into the upper 60s and lower 70s behind a cold front. There may be some showers and rumbles of thunder along with the frontal passage - particularly to the south and east. Spotty, light showers are possible again late Friday, and temperatures only warm into the 60s.

THE WEEKEND: A wonderful last weekend of summer - temperatures warm into upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday isn’t likely to be as warm as the weekend, but it still should be near-seasonal in the mid-70s. However, there is also a chance for some showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder developing later in the day. Another chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday and temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Windy. Spotty showers. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunder. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 46. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 52. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Fairly sunny. Warm! Low: 60. High: 83.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 56. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Low: 58. High: 72.

