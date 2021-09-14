City of Moorhead votes to spray herbicide at 12 parks as weeds grow “out of control”

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council voted to resume spraying herbicides in some city parks, saying the drought conditions have made weeds grow “out of control.” This comes after they voted 5-3 back on May 10th to prohibit the use of herbicides in city parks.

Public Works Director Steve Iverson says they’ve been trying to treat hot spots throughout the summer, but as the dry conditions continue, thistles have especially become a nuisance.

The weeds continue to thrive because they don’t go dormant like the grass does. The Park Advisory Board says the grass in some neighborhood parks is being completely overtaken by weeds.

Iverson says by spraying herbicide in the fall, they’ll hopefully be able to prevent permanent damage to the parks come spring time.

Herbicide application will target the following Moorhead parks: MB Johnson, Johnson Farms, Horizon Shores, Village Green, Village Green East, Village Green Sixth, Meadows, Stonemill, Trails at Stonemill, W.H. Davy/Memorial, Queens and Woodlawn in the fall of 2021.

The decision by the City Council doesn’t have any additional financial impacts, because full season herbicide control was budgeted for 2021.

