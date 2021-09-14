Advertisement

Car crashes through fence at Jamestown Regional Airport

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Warren Abrahamson (NewsDakota.com)
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a crash after a car went through the Jamestown Regional Airport fence east of Jamestown Monday.

Jamestown Police Sgt. Andrews Staska reports the driver failed to properly negotiate the “s-curve” of 34th Street SE Monday morning just after 8:30 AM.

Sgt. Staska says the driver was the one who called in the accident.

The woman received minor injuries and was assisted by the Jamestown Area Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No cause of the crash is known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jamestown Police Department.

10:00PM News Sept. 13 - Part 1
Local housing market still working to recover- September 13, 2021
10:00PM Weather Sept. 13
