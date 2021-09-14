Car crashes through fence at Jamestown Regional Airport

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a crash after a car went through the Jamestown Regional Airport fence east of Jamestown Monday.

Jamestown Police Sgt. Andrews Staska reports the driver failed to properly negotiate the “s-curve” of 34th Street SE Monday morning just after 8:30 AM.

Sgt. Staska says the driver was the one who called in the accident.

The woman received minor injuries and was assisted by the Jamestown Area Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No cause of the crash is known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jamestown Police Department.

