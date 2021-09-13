Advertisement

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some Moorhead middle school parents say their children were locked inside a school bus on Friday, September 10, after the bus driver made an unscheduled stop.

Valley News Live began investigating after worried parents contacted us. One mother writes, “I’m so angry and overwhelmed right now.” She goes on to explain that she was waiting for her son’s bus around 4:10 p.m. and she saw a bus pull up behind Hornbacher’s, instead of at the scheduled stop. She claims the bus stayed there until almost 5:00 p.m.

The mother says she didn’t realize that was her son’s school bus, but describes parents running toward the bus, which then moved to the drop off spot a few blocks away. She says parents were pounding on the door of the bus, trying to get their students out. She was able to get her son out of the back door of the bus and said he “finally came crawling out shaking and crying.”

Moorhead Public Schools tells us a bus driver made an unscheduled stop during the afternoon Horizon Middle School bus route. They say the stop was in response to disruptive student behavior that was placing students at risk. They also note that law enforcement was called to intervene and the district is working with the bus driver as well as students who were involved.

You can read the full statement from Moorhead Area Public School here:

It has come to our attention that on Friday, September 10, a bus driver made an unscheduled stop during the afternoon Horizon Middle School bus route. The stop was in response to disruptive student behavior that was placing students at risk. Law enforcement was called to intervene and students were released to parents or delivered to their route stop after the delay. The health, safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority.

Unfortunately, misinformation about this event has been circulating on social media. Please know that Moorhead Area Public Schools is working with the bus driver as well as involved students and their families to ensure that unsafe behavior is addressed promptly and appropriately to protect the physical and emotional welfare of all students.

Brenda Richman, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Public Relations, Moorhead Area Public Schools

