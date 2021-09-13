Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the kids are back in school, it is important for parents and teachers to know the differences between colds, the flu and COVID-19.

According to Sanford Health and the CDC, a cold’s symptoms are coughs, runny noses and sometimes a headache but not severe. Usually, a cold goes away in a day or two.

The flu’s symptoms show between one to four days after infection with fevers, chills, muscle aches and even fatigue. COVID-19 can show similar symptoms but differ with blood clots and stroke, usually five days after infection and lasting longer than the flu. The loss of taste and smell can occur with both but with COVID-19 more frequently. In similar circumstances, both can cause pneumonia that could lead to respiratory failure in dangerous situations.

Getting a COVID-19 test is another way to tell the difference between having the flu and COVID-19.

“The earlier we recognize it, the more medical intervention we can do,” said Dr. Avish Nagpal, Infectious Disease Specialist from Sanford. “If your symptoms linger too long and you don’t get tested by the time you get into complications, it might be too late to do anything and during that time, you may have spread it to other people as well.”

One person on average can spread COVID-19 to six to eight people. It spreads rapidly indoors. It is important to get tested for COVID-19 symptoms, especially if you aren’t vaccinated or do not qualify for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.