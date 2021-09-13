Rain Exits Late Tonight

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There may be a lingering light shower or two mainly east of the Red River on Tuesday morning, but otherwise we look to stay mostly dry with temps in the low to mid seventies. As a fair weather cumulus clouds develop in the afternoon, there may be a few sprinkles at most. Wednesday will be dry and a pinch warmer. A warm front along with gusty southerly winds push our temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies take hold on Thursday. Temperatures drop a touch back into the upper 60s and lower 70s as a cool front slides through. There may be some showers and rumbles of thunder along with the frontal passage. Spotty, light showers are possible again late Friday, and temperatures again look near-seasonal in the low 70s with more clouds than sunshine.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking to warm up! Temperatures look to reach the upper 70s to potentially mid 80s! We will see plenty of sunshine returning to go along with the warmer temps as well.

MONDAY: Monday isn’t likely to be as warm as the weekend, but it still should be near-seasonal in the mid-70. However, there is also a chance for some showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Low: 54. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Windy. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunder. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Low: 46. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Fairly sunny. Warm! Low: 60. High: 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 56. High: 75.

