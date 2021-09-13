“Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheels Arena fights to end suicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheel’s arena brought people together to walk for a cause.

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk attracted a crowd.

Those walking were doing it for the loss of a family member, their own personal struggle, or just to support suicide prevention.

“It’s emotional. It’s very moving. Seeing that everyone is here for the same cause,” said participant Cricket Knight.

Tents around the arena let attendees pick up colored “honor beads” to signify who they are walking for.

“It’s a way we can raise awareness about suicide prevention, save lives, and give hope to all of those who are suffering from depression, anxiety, anything mental health that’s health,” said volunteer Emily Guard.

In one tent, people could hang up names and pictures of their reason to participate.

“I lost my son in 2019. It’s just a way for us to maybe stop someone else from doing that. It’s saving someone’s life,” said Knight.

Together, those who participated in the walk, in-person and virtually, walk fundraised over $120,000.

We’re told all money raised will help the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention invest in life-saving research, education, and support for those impacted by suicide.

