Advertisement

“Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheels Arena fights to end suicide

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk attracted a crowd
Out of the Darkness
Out of the Darkness(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Out of the Darkness” walk at the Scheel’s arena brought people together to walk for a cause.

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the walk attracted a crowd.

Those walking were doing it for the loss of a family member, their own personal struggle, or just to support suicide prevention.

“It’s emotional. It’s very moving. Seeing that everyone is here for the same cause,” said participant Cricket Knight.

Tents around the arena let attendees pick up colored “honor beads” to signify who they are walking for.

“It’s a way we can raise awareness about suicide prevention, save lives, and give hope to all of those who are suffering from depression, anxiety, anything mental health that’s health,” said volunteer Emily Guard.

In one tent, people could hang up names and pictures of their reason to participate.

“I lost my son in 2019. It’s just a way for us to maybe stop someone else from doing that. It’s saving someone’s life,” said Knight.

Together, those who participated in the walk, in-person and virtually, walk fundraised over $120,000.

We’re told all money raised will help the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention invest in life-saving research, education, and support for those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
One person dies from overdose; Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple reports of overdoses in one evening

Latest News

News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13