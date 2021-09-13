Advertisement

One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN

Shooting investigation graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG PRAIRIE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead, two are seriously hurt following reports of gun fire in Long Prairie, MN.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, Sept. 12 they were called to a home in the city for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead in the yard and another victim who was hurt. The second victim was flown to a hospital in St. Cloud.

Later, a third victim arrived at the Long Prairie hospital and was then taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.

There’s no information on the alleged shooter or the identities of the victims.

