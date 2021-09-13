Advertisement

NDT - What it takes to Ninja like a Pro - Sept 13

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Season 13 Finale of American Ninja Warrior airs Monday, September 13 on NBC. Although it’s the last episode of the season, there’s a gym locally where you can try out obstacles and train to be an American Ninja Warrior.

Dustin Hjelmstad from Four Star Ninja Academy breaks down some of the most popular obstacles, some of the most overlooked, and explains what it really takes to be a ninja.

Learn more at FourStarNinja.com.

