NDT - What it takes to Ninja like a Pro - Sept 13

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Season 13 Finale of American Ninja Warrior airs Monday, September 13 on NBC. Although it’s the last episode of the season, there’s a gym locally where you can try out obstacles and train to be an American Ninja Warrior.

Dustin Hjelmstad from Four Star Ninja Academy breaks down some of the most popular obstacles, some of the most overlooked, and explains what it really takes to be a ninja.

Learn more at FourStarNinja.com.

