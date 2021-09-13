NDT - Students Lead Mental Health Matters - Sept 13

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo North High School’s student led Mental Health Matters group will host a community event at Broadway Square on September 14 to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a screening of the Fargo Police Department’s documentary “Break the Silence” at 6:00 p.m. The documentary discusses mental health and suicide prevention and features conversations with local high school students. Stories from three different families that have been affected by suicide are also included in the documentary.

Following the documentary showing, there will be a panel of mental health professionals, Fargo Police officers, a parent who lost her son to suicide, and Fargo North MHM student representatives to answer questions regarding mental health. The panelists will also discuss tips and ideas about how to talk to others about suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention month, and MHM’s motto is “The stigma stops when the conversation starts.” This event is being held to help begin those difficult, but important mental health conversations.

