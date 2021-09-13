Advertisement

NDT - Red River AMBUCS Inspiring Mobility - Sept 13

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inspiring mobility and independence is what Red River AMBUCS is all about. Kristin Peters and Rachel Olson talk about the organization, raising money for Amtryke adaptive bikes for people in in our community, and ways you can get involved.

If you know someone who would benefit from an adaptive bike, referrals can be sent to redriverambucs@gmail.com. Learn more by checking out their Facebook page.

