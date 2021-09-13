Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
One person dies from overdose; Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple reports of overdoses in one evening
AHMED ABDULLAHI MUG
Grand Forks man arrested for shooting death of a woman
Logan Swaser, a former marine, says he saw a young, black man laying in the grass after the...
‘I see a man laying face down in some grass’: Friday’s homicide through the eyes of a Moorhead bystander
Grand Forks woman injured after a gun accidentally goes off
UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
As the kids are back in school, it is important for parents and teachers to know the...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says
30 people gathered outside of the school to protest district's the mask requirement
‘My child my choice’: Protest outside of elementary school wants school board to end mask requirement