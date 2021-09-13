Manslaughter charge has been amended to Murder after Grand Forks shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting as 28-year-old Magen Lea Gustafson and the manslaughter charge against 26-year-old Ahmen Mohamed Abdullahi has now been amended to Murder.

Grand Forks Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning at a home in the 1300 block of 8th Ave. N. Police say while they were responding to a report of a suspicious male in that area, they heard a gunshot, followed by seeing a woman leave the home before falling to the ground.

Police say Gustafson had a gunshot wound and later died at Altru Hospital.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Grand Forks Police Department.

