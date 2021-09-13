‘I see a man laying face down in some grass’: Friday’s homicide through the eyes of a Moorhead bystander

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday night, the Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after they responded to numerous calls of gunshots in the 3000 block of 17th St. S. Logan Swaser, a former marine, was the first person to respond to the scene and says that the victim was a young, black man.

“I see a man laying face down in some grass, I knew what had happened,” said Swaser. “I heard three gunshots and for a split second I wanted to be in denial those weren’t gunshots in my own neighborhood.”

Numerous crews responded to the corner of 30th Ave. S. and 17th St. S., quickly locking down street with tape and searching for evidence. Swaser says that it was only a minute between the gunshots and the first officer arriving. Days later, the spot where he found the young man still has blood pooled on the ground.

“In a situation like this, there is really nothing you can say. It’s a tragic incident for that family and they’re going through a really tough loss right now.” said Swaser.

Processing what happened on Friday has been long for Swaser. Going from the adrenaline of helping a gunshot victim to the thoughts of what could have been done, he is still processing the whole situation.

“Felt guilty thinking what could I have done anything different but then after the fact now I know that I did what I could, the officers did what they could and EMS did what they could. It was just really unfortunate.” said Swaser.

After hearing the gunshots and knowing that someone has died in his neighborhood, Swaser wants justice brought to the young man and his family.

“I hope they get the guy who did this, I hope justice is served.”

If you have information regarding this homicide investigation, you are asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

