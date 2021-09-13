DogMahal restaurant reports small fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks hotdog restaurant, DogMahaul DogHaus, took to Facebook to say they had a small fire on Sept. 13.

“Yes we did have a small fire. More smoke than anything. Everyone is ok. We will update more later.” said the Facebook post around 3 p.m.

Valley News Live reached out to the Grand Forks Fire Department for more information but has not yet heard back on a cause or damage estimate.

