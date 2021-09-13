Crews doing ground research along Moorhead roads

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - For the next few weeks, drivers can expect lane closures and delays along popular Moorhead roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will be doing geotechnical exploration along 11th St., Center Ave., Main Ave., and 1st Ave. in downtown Moorhead.

The work is part of the 11th St. project coming up. MNDOT expects the work to happen most of the work in September.

