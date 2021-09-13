Advertisement

Britney Spears gets engaged with ‘lioness’ engraved ring

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

She wrote “I can’t (expletive) believe it!” with an Instagram video post where she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and answers “yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.

Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.

The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness” because it’s his nickname for her, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
One person dies from overdose; Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple reports of overdoses in one evening

Latest News

News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13