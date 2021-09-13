Advertisement

19-year-old man gets stabbed in Grand Forks

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old man was stabbed in Grand Forks on Saturday.

Law enforcement says they were called to meet at a vehicle in driving to a local hospital to be treated for the stabbing.

They later determined the man had been stabbed at a southend location.

Officers later located the scene of the incident and a person of interest was taken into custody.

No word on the victim’s current condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GFPD at 701-787-8000.

