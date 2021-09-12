Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

