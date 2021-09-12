Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team built a 13-0 lead early in the third quarter, but Winona State scored the final 27 points to take a 27-13 victory over the Dragons on Saturday at Schools Field at Nemzek Stadium

MSUM fell to 1-1 on the year while Winona State improved to 2-0.

The Dragons were only 2-of-5 on red zone scoring opportunities. Winona State scored 14 points off of the two MSUM turnovers.

“At the end of the day it was disappointing,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “We had opportunities early that we didn’t take advantage of. We have to clean up the unforced errors.”

Freshman quarterback Tommy Falk set a new MSUM single-game record with 59 pass attempts, and was three away from the completion record set by Jakup Sinani after going 37-of-59 for 393 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Senior receiver Grady Bresnahan hauled in 12 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown while sophomore receiver Ryan Bieberdorf had 11 catches for 139 yards. Sophomore receiver Trent Marquart hauled in six passes for 54 yards and a score.

Freshman running back Luke Imdieke rushed for 43 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards.

Sophomore defensive back Jared Kallenbach had a game-high 12 tackles to lead the defense while senior safety Shad Vedaa had 11. Sophomore defensive end Denver Sheets had a sack and a forced fumble while freshman defensive back Cody Sorenson had his first collegiate interception.

MSUM led 7-0 at halftime, thanks to a 10-yard pass from Falk to Bresnahan with 9:01 left in the second. That capped off a seven-play, 58-yard drive.

The lead grew to 13-0 when Falk hit Marquart for an 8-yard score 3:25 into the second half to take a 13-0 lead.

Winona State would score the final 27 points over the final 23 minutes to build the lead and earn the win.

MSUM is at Augustana on Sept. 18.

Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game: Steve Laqua coached his 100th NSIC game today. Only Ross Fortier has coached more conference games with 150 (1970-1992). The only two non-conference games that the Dragons have played during Laqua’s tenure was his first game, a 28-17 win at Robert Morris University in Arlington Heights, Ill. on Sept. 3, 2011. The other was the loss to Missouri S&T in the Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Mo. on Dec. 1, 2018.

