Advertisement

Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist with a wildfire Saturday, Sept. 11, off Interstate 5 north of Castaic, Calif.(Source: Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations via Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTIAC, Calif. (AP) - A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media.

The fire, known as the Route Fire, reached 392 acres, or a little more than half a square mile, as of 6:28 p.m. and forced the shutdown of a section of Interstate 5, the Angeles National Forest told KTLA-TV.

KTLA reported that the Route Fire is threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley station.

The fire was uncontained as of 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

Elsewhere in California, thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench the state’s massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.

The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week.

The National Weather Service said there were more than 1,100 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Fire officials said lightning strikes ignited at least 17 fires.

Firefighters were diverted from the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe to fight multiple overnight lightning fires throughout El Dorado County, fire officials said. However, most of the blazes were kept to under 10 acres (4 hectares).

Three new fires were reported in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in steep, dense forest areas of the Sierra Nevada.

Up to a half-inch of rain fell on portions of the Dixie Fire, which began in mid-July and has burned through huge swaths of the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades. The second-largest fire in California history has burned 1,490 square miles (3,859 square kilometers) of land and more than 1,300 homes and other buildings. It was 59% contained.

The rain wet tinder-dry vegetation and will cool down the fire for one or two days, which firefighters hoped to use to strengthen and expand fire lines in an effort to finally surround the blaze, fire officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
Kylie Storo
Injured Wahpeton volleyball player receives support from community
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game
Grand Forks woman injured after a gun accidentally goes off
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push