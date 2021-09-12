Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m along Highway 210 near Underwood.

Minnesota State Patrol says a 2009 Nissan Maxima, driven by 32-year-old Brandell Erickson of Breckenridge, was traveling east on the highway when it collided with a 2000 Chevy Silverado, driven by 84-year-old James Ellsworth Rude of Richville, going north on County Road 35.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three juveniles passengers ranging in age from 12-14 were in the car with Erickson at the time. All juveniles were unharmed in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.