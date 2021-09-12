Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Police lights graphic
GFPD: Random man robbed while walking home

Latest News

News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13