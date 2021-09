FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Roseau County, emergency crews responded to a single-car crash after the vehicle drifted off the road on September 7. 47-year-old Richard Scott Ames had non-life threatening injuries.

The report says that the 2010 Subaru Outback drifted off the road, hit the culvert and vaulted.

