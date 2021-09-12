Advertisement

Explosion at Georgia apartment complex collapses part of building

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Police lights graphic
GFPD: Random man robbed while walking home

Latest News

News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13