One person dies from overdose; Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple reports of overdoses in one evening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple overdoses on Saturday evening, including one resulting in death.

Police say several victims ingested what was believed to be heroin causing them to overdose and require medical attention.

GFPD believes the particular drug may be a more powerful opiate that may have caused the overdoses.

The identity of the deceased is currently being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Law enforcement is urging citizens to refrain from using any drugs or medication that is not from a doctor, pharmacy, or another medical professional as it can be unclear what is in illicit drugs.

Grand Forks PD and Narcotics Task Force are actively investigating the origin and source of the drugs involved in the overdoses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at 701-787-8000.

