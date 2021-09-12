Advertisement

Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For someone who says he doesn’t like crowds, Martin Pelkey brought one together—even though he didn’t plan for it.

Those close to Martin had planned a surprise drive-by parade for his 100th birthday.

“Unbelievable. It really is. I’ll never forget it--Unbelievable. I never even realized this. Yup, amazing,” said the centenarian.

Some came from states away just for his party.

“I think anyone who meets him loves him,” said Martin’s family member Shellie England.

Family of the lifetime Moorhead resident said he stays healthy by lifting weights, going on walks, and drinking lots of coffee.

“It’s incredible. He’s in better shape than I am. He really is,” said the veteran’s son Jerry England.

The Veterans Honor Flight and Vietnam Veterans of America also came to the party to honor Martin.

“He lives on his own, which is amazing, and he just quit driving probably 5 years ago,” said Shellie.

The 100-year-old’s son says he’s the best dad in the world.

“I’ve known this man since I was 5. He’s done a lot for me in my life,” said Jerry.

Martin told us this was his favorite birthday yet.

“Oh absolutely, yeah,” said Martin.

His family said they’re happy to see him recognized the way he should be.

