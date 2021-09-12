Monday Showers/T-Showers

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Showers and thundershowers will be possible on Monday, under a mainly cloudy sky. In Fargo, expect less than 0.5″ of rainfall. High warm into the low 70s for most. We then look to stay in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. The wind picks up Wednesday as well.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of some spotty showers returns on Thursday with high temperatures again expected in the low 70s for most. Temperatures Friday will be similar with a touch more sunshine.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking to warm up quite nicely into the mid 70s to near 80 with a mix of clouds and sun!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Showers or thundershowers. Low: 52. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Low: 54. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Warm. Low: 60. High: 80.

