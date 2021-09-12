Advertisement

Monday Showers/T-Showers

Seasonal Temperatures through the Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Showers and thundershowers will be possible on Monday, under a mainly cloudy sky. In Fargo, expect less than 0.5″ of rainfall. High warm into the low 70s for most. We then look to stay in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. The wind picks up Wednesday as well.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of some spotty showers returns on Thursday with high temperatures again expected in the low 70s for most. Temperatures Friday will be similar with a touch more sunshine.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking to warm up quite nicely into the mid 70s to near 80 with a mix of clouds and sun!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Showers or thundershowers. Low: 52. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Low: 54. High: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 48. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Warm. Low: 60. High: 80.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Overdose calls have become one of the most common calls paramedics receive.
One person dies from overdose; Grand Forks Police say they responded to multiple reports of overdoses in one evening

Latest News

Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 11
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 11
10:00PM Weather - September 10
10:00PM Weather - September 10
Noon Weather - September 10
Noon Weather - September 10
Valley Today Weather - September 10
Valley Today Weather - September 10