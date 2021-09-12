Advertisement

Grand Forks woman injured after a gun accidentally goes off

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is recovering from her injuries after a gun accidentally went off Saturday evening.

Her injuries are deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies tell us they responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm resulting in the woman getting shot.

Authorities also say all individuals have been identified and at this time they do not expect to charge anyone with a crime.

