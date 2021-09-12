Advertisement

Grand Forks man arrested for shooting death of a woman

AHMED ABDULLAHI MUG
AHMED ABDULLAHI MUG(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is now in jail for the part he played in the shooting death of a woman early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., authorities were responded to a 911 at a residence in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue North on a report of a suspicious person at the location.

Law enforcement says when they arrived, a man, identified as 26-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi, and a woman were inside the home and appeared to be having an argument.

Officers say they then heard a gunshot and the woman was seen leaving the home before falling to the ground.

The woman had suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to Altru Hospital where she later died.

GFPD says Abdullahi left the residence on his own and officers were able to arrest him.

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the crime.

Preliminary charges for Abdullahi include manslaughter, felony in possession of a firearm, and theft of property.

Authorities are still investigating the exact relationship between Abdullahi and the victim, but they believe both were known to each other prior to the shooting.

The North Dakota Bureau will be assisting with GFPD on the investigation.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until family has been notified.

