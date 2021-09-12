Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches can be expected Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding.”

Among the state resources placed on standby were air and boat rescue teams and emergency medical groups.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only 4 other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
Police investigating homicide in Moorhead
The Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday evening.
Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Police lights graphic
GFPD: Random man robbed while walking home

Latest News

News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
News - Moorhead Police Investigating Late Night Homicide
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 1
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News September 11 - Part 2
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Cobbers Win Over Presentation Saints 55-14
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13
Sports - Winona State Rally Spoils Home Opener for Dragon Football, 27-13