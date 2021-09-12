Car veers into oncoming traffic causing multi-vehicle crash in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A medical condition may be the cause for a driver of a vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic causing a multi-vehicle crash in Moorhead.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Street South and Belsly Boulevard on the report of the multi-vehicle accident.

Authorities say the crash blocked a portion of 8th Street South.

Initially, emergency responders were told by the caller that one person was lying in the roadway and a second was unconscious.

Following further investigation, officers learned a small car traveling north on 8th Street veered into the southbound traffic lanes and collided head-on with a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The crash then pushed the stopped vehicle back into another vehicle behind it.

The responsible vehicle continued moving into traffic causing it to strike another vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the car responsible for the crash were taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

Currently, their injuries remain unknown at this time.

All other individuals involved in the accident were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Authorities say no final charges have been determined considering initial information indicates a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

Also, no alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.