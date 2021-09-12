Advertisement

Adult and child injured in two-car collision in Beltrami County

By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday morning, the Bemidji Police Dept. responded to a two-car collision in Beltrami County. The three individuals in the Honda Accord had non-life threatening injuries.

The report states that both the Honda Accord and the Chevy Silverado were both Highway 197 when they collided. Two-year-old Haylen Oelke and 29-year-old Kendra Washington were taken to a Sanford Health facility.

