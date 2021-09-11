Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in Moorhead

The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.(Michael Downs/KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday night at the 3000 block of 17th St. S.

Moorhead PD responded to multiple gunshot calls at around 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived a bystander was treating an adult victim on 17th St. S. and 30th Ave. S. The Moorhead Fire Dept. and a Sanford Ambulance attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

MPD is being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Crime Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

This a developing story and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Dilworth
Kylie Storo
Injured Wahpeton volleyball player receives support from community
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
Floyd Toney
Man arrested after police say he tried to run over woman
UPDATE: Refunds rolling out for Taco Fest flop

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
First Annual Barry Schuchard Fun Run
Friends and family come together to memorialize and raise money at the First Annual Barry Schuchard Fun Run
Gauge Graff
Fargo Police are looking for help in finding a 10-year old runaway
Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23