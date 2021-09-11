Police investigating homicide in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday night at the 3000 block of 17th St. S.

Moorhead PD responded to multiple gunshot calls at around 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived a bystander was treating an adult victim on 17th St. S. and 30th Ave. S. The Moorhead Fire Dept. and a Sanford Ambulance attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

MPD is being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Crime Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

This a developing story and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.