UPDATE: Authorities have left the area; Police activity happening at a scene in Moorhead

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Police are no longer at the scene of 8th Street South and Belsley Blvd.

A reporter on the scene stated a vehicle had been towed away.

The reporter was also told by a victim there had been involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Valley News Live is continuing still working to learn more details.

Original Story:

Moorhead Police is currently on the scene of 8th Street South and Belsley Blvd.

A tipster states there are several police vehicles in the area and officers are blocking off the intersection.

We are continuing to follow this developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as more details become available.

