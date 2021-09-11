One person dies in rollover crash in Becker County
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after their vehicle overturned in Becker County near Maple Grove Township.
Authorities say emergency personnel responded to County Road 143, just west of Bruce Boulevard around 7:30 Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, crews found an occupant of the vehicle unresponsive.
First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the person was later pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
