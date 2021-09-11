One person dies in rollover crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after their vehicle overturned in Becker County near Maple Grove Township.

Authorities say emergency personnel responded to County Road 143, just west of Bruce Boulevard around 7:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found an occupant of the vehicle unresponsive.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the person was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

