One person dies in rollover crash in Becker County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after their vehicle overturned in Becker County near Maple Grove Township.

Authorities say emergency personnel responded to County Road 143, just west of Bruce Boulevard around 7:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found an occupant of the vehicle unresponsive.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the person was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

