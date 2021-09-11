Moorhead resident shares perspective after deadly shooting Friday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday evening, the Moorhead Police Dept. opened a homicide investigation in the death of a victim outside the 3000 Block on 17th St. S. Chris Kirschenman was visiting his fiancée, who lives behind the Casey’s General Store near the incident, and says he heard at least four gunshots.

”All of a sudden I heard the popping and I thought, oh they’re probably shooting off fireworks. So that was my first thought. And then it was kind of quiet for a little bit and then all of sudden we heard the sirens and stuff and I thought and we looked around and [said] ‘Uh-oh’,” said Kirschenman. “Hearing that stuff going on around here it’s a pretty scary situation and I was like I couldn’t believe, heard it turn into a homicide but I guess I’m not surprised.”

Moorhead PD responded to multiple gunshot calls at around 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived a bystander was treating an adult victim on 17th St. S. and 30th Ave. S. The Moorhead Fire Dept. and a Sanford Ambulance attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

MPD is being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Crime Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

This a developing story and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

