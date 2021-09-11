Advertisement

GFPD: Random man robbed while walking home

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks are looking for an armed robber who demanded money from a random man walking home.

The police report says on Saturday, Sept. 11 around 6 a.m., they were called about the incident.

The victim says he was walking home in the 300 block of N. Washington when he was approached from behind by a man who claimed he had a gun.

The robber then demanded the victim’s wallet, took it and ran.

The robber is described as a black man about 5′10″ to 6′2″ with a very slender build in his early 20s.

The suspect was wearing a red, black and green sweatshirt with blue jeans.

After the robbery, the victim was able to run to a gas station and call police.

Officers haven’t been able to find the suspect, but if you have any information on him, call police at 701-787-8000.

News - Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Detroit Lakes - 10PM Updates
10:00PM Weather - September 10
News - Honoring Barry Schuchard
10:00PM News September 10 - Part 1
