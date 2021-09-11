Friends and family come together to memorialize and raise money at the First Annual Barry Schuchard Fun Run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”We’re having a fun run in memory of my dad for Roger Maris Cancer Center,” said Barry’s daughter Rylee Schuchard.

At the KLJ building in West Fargo, those whose lives Barry Schuchard has touched came to run, raise dollars, and honor their friend, mentor, and colleague.

“It just means a lot that we have an opportunity to memorialize his life and what he meant to people whether it was at work or friends or family,” said Barry’s sister Tracy Famias.

The former CEO of KLJ died on March 22nd after a battle with cancer.

“He was all about inclusion and making sure everyone had a good time and there were just so many great memories, and they’ll last forever,” said Barry’s colleague Travis Wiever.

Friends and family said Barry would say his engineering career, which spanned 38 years at KLJ, started all because someone took a chance on him.

“A stranger can make a difference just by showing they care, and that’s the legacy Barry has left behind for all of us,” said his sister.

Almost 200 people came to run, or walk, to raise money, but others were able to donate and be a part of the event virtually.

“Barry certainly left an impact on everyone he met. The impact he had on everyone—coworkers, employees, friends, family. I think it’s something we all hope we can do and carry forward and represent,” said Barry’s coworker Emily Johnson.

We’re told all funds raised will support the Barry Schuchard Endowment at the Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Friends and family who organized the event are hoping this is the first of many annual fun runs in honor of Barry.

