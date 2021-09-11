Advertisement

Fargo Police are looking for help in finding a 10-year old runaway

Gauge Graff was last seen in the 4300 block of 9th Ave Circle S. He is 4′06″ tall, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Gauge Graff
Gauge Graff(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police need your help in locating a 10-year old runaway, Gauge Graff.

Police say Gauge was last seen tonight, September 10th, at around 7 PM in the 4300 block of 9th Ave Circle S.

He is described as 4′6″, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Gauge was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white stripes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Fargo Police dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Dilworth
Kylie Storo
Injured Wahpeton volleyball player receives support from community
Floyd Toney
Man arrested after police say he tried to run over woman
UPDATE: Refunds rolling out for Taco Fest flop
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Anyiwei Maciek
Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
News - Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Detroit Lakes - 6PM Update
News - Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Detroit Lakes - 6PM Updates
6:00PM News September 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News September 10 - Part 2