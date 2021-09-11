Fargo Police are looking for help in finding a 10-year old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police need your help in locating a 10-year old runaway, Gauge Graff.

Police say Gauge was last seen tonight, September 10th, at around 7 PM in the 4300 block of 9th Ave Circle S.

He is described as 4′6″, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Gauge was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white stripes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Fargo Police dispatch at 701-451-7660.

