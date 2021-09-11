Advertisement

Fargo Black Lives Matter activist dies at age 23

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 23-year-old Black Lives Matter activist is dead at the age of 23. She died Thursday after an apparent battle with Covid-19. Anyiwei Maciek posted on Facebook just two days prior that she was diagnosed with the virus. Maciek was active in the BLM community and instrumental in organizing Fargo’s George Floyd-inspired march.

OneFargo posted that Covid hasn’t officially been deemed the cause of death, and they’re waiting for an autopsy to be completed. They add that, once the autopsy is complete, a GoFundMe will be created to help with burial costs and supporting Maciek’s soon-to-be one-year-old daughter.

