Unofficial enrollment numbers show decrease in MSUM enrollment

Students will be given fun activities to meet other students and learn their way around the campus. A campus-wide scavenger hunt is one of the icebreakers on campus.(Minnesota State University Moorhead)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn.. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead has released their unofficial 10-day enrollment numbers. Staff says it is not a surprise to see an overall decrease in undergraduate and graduate students.

· The unofficial overall headcount is 5,047, which hid down 485 students compared to Fall of 2020.

· Unofficial undergraduate headcount is 4,003, compared to 4,440 last year.

· The unofficial graduate headcount is 1,044, compared to 1,092 from last year.

· Freshmen student enrollment is down 108 students from a year ago.

· International enrollment continues to trend downward with 153 students but this year, the college has received 38 new students compared to 15 new students last year.

· Overall domestic diversity grew slightly to 14.34%, a five year high for the MSUM student population.

