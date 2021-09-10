Unofficial enrollment numbers show decrease in MSUM enrollment
The unofficial overall headcount is 5,047, which hid down 485 students compared to Fall of 2020. The increase comes from diversity with 14.34%, a five year high for the college.
MOORHEAD, Minn.. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead has released their unofficial 10-day enrollment numbers. Staff says it is not a surprise to see an overall decrease in undergraduate and graduate students.
· Unofficial undergraduate headcount is 4,003, compared to 4,440 last year.
· The unofficial graduate headcount is 1,044, compared to 1,092 from last year.
· Freshmen student enrollment is down 108 students from a year ago.
· International enrollment continues to trend downward with 153 students but this year, the college has received 38 new students compared to 15 new students last year.
· Overall domestic diversity grew slightly to 14.34%, a five year high for the MSUM student population.
