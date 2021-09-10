Advertisement

Truck back tire starts on fire, engulfs whole vehicle

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A utility truck is destroyed and the owner is out thousands of dollars following a truck fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy. 2 by Crookston, MN.

The police report says a utility truck was being pulled by a dump truck, when the back tire of the utility truck started on fire.

By the time authorities arrived, they say the utility truck was engulfed in flames.

Damage estimates to the truck are around $9,500. Authorities say the owner of the utility truck is a man from Minot, ND.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Dilworth
Floyd Toney
Man arrested after police say he tried to run over woman
UPDATE: Refunds rolling out for Taco Fest flop
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Clearwater County Protest
23 arrested in pipeline protest involving road filled with junk

Latest News

The program will start at 9:11am on Saturday with a moment of silence for the 9/11 victims. The...
Grand Forks Fire Department host open house to commemorate 9/11 20 years later
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND.
Fargo Amazon facility aims to create 1,000 jobs as opening day looms
Greater Moorhead Days logo
Greater Moorhead Days kick-off 10 days of festivities
11:00PM News Sept. 9 - Part 2
11:00PM News Sept. 9 - Part 2