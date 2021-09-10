Truck back tire starts on fire, engulfs whole vehicle

CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A utility truck is destroyed and the owner is out thousands of dollars following a truck fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy. 2 by Crookston, MN.

The police report says a utility truck was being pulled by a dump truck, when the back tire of the utility truck started on fire.

By the time authorities arrived, they say the utility truck was engulfed in flames.

Damage estimates to the truck are around $9,500. Authorities say the owner of the utility truck is a man from Minot, ND.

