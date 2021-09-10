Records: Downtown gunman fired rounds into the air to ‘blow off steam’ after being kicked out of a bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on what lead a man to fire multiple shots in downtown Fargo last weekend.

24-year-old Alexis Araiza was arrested for felony terrorizing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm in the city.

Police were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway on Sept. 5 shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers determined the shots were fired from the rooftop of 64-74 N. Broadway, also known as the Syndicate building. Several 9mm bullet casings were recovered from the rooftop, but no suspects were located at the time.

A witness later told police he saw a man matching Araiza’s description climbing the ladder to the roof just before the gunshots went off. Documents say the ladder is only accessible to three of the building’s residents, but only one of those tenants matched the suspect description.

On Sept. 8, documents say Araiza agreed to speak with officers and initially denied being the person who fired the shots, but eventually admitted. Documents say Araiza showed officers his firearm and described the incident in detail.

Documents say Araiza was kicked out of Fort Noks bar earlier in the night on Sept. 5 and was both intoxicated and upset. Araiza told officers he got his gun when he got home, climbed to the roof and fired off rounds as a way to blow off steam, documents allege. Araiza said he did not intend to hurt anyone and was apologetic.

Araiza will be seen in court again on Oct. 13.

