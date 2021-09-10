Advertisement

Lift Up Louisiana

By David Spofford
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is joining our parent company Gray Television, Inc. to raise funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ida as part of its “Lift Up Louisiana” relief effort.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in East Louisiana August 29 as a category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph. We know what it’s like trying to get back to normal after a major hurricane … and there is an easy way we can help Lift Up Louisiana.

Gray Television Inc. is partnering with The Salvation Army to help raise these funds as the people who were impacted by the storm have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

100% of the donations will be applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation.

If you’d like to help, text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.

