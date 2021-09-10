Advertisement

Johnson Fires 66 to Lead Bison In Dual Match Victory Over UND

Jack Johnson and Jed Baranczyk
Jack Johnson and Jed Baranczyk(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) - The North Dakota State men’s golf team completed a sweep of the University of North Dakota this week with a dual match victory in stroke play Thursday afternoon at the Fargo Country Club, winning by 10 strokes. Sophomore Jack Johnson completed the Bison sweep as he claimed individual medalist honors on the afternoon.

Johnson, who played as an individual, led all golfers as he fired a collegiate best round of 66 to take first by three shots. Johnson carded six birdies, including four on the front nine, and finished bogey free to beat his previous best score to par as a Bison by two shots.

Johnson’s previous best round to par was a 68 (-4) last season in the second round of the Golfweek Spring Invitational on April 5, 2021. Johnson has now carded four rounds in the 60s and becomes the third active Bison to card a 66, joining Brock Winter and Nate Adams.

Overall, the Bison shot 285 as a team, finishing at -3 for the one round, 18-hole event. The 285 is the best round for NDSU since shooting a 277 (-11) in the Golfweek Spring Invitational second round this past spring.

Gavin Cronkhite led the way for the team scorers, as he shot a -3 round of 69 to finish second overall. Cronkhite carded five birdies in his round, as he also shot a collegiate best with his first competitive round under par as a Bison. His previous best competitive round was a 73 (+3) in the first round of The Joust at Goose Creek on February 22, 2021.

Finishing third overall was Brock Winter, who finished as the only other player under par after a -2 round of 70. Winter finished with five birdies and three bogeys in his round to complete a podium sweep for the Bison.

The final two scoring golfers for the Bison were Adams and Josh Galvin, who finished tied for fifth with rounds of 73 (+1). Adams had two birdies and three bogeys to go along with 13 pars for his round. Adams recorded seven-straight pars to close the day.

Galvin’s first official collegiate round included four birdies and 11 pars. Galvin finished with two double bogeys on the front nine, but recovered to shoot even par on the back nine.

The Bison will return to action on Monday with the first rounds of the Kansas State Wildcat Invitational. The event will take place on Sept. 13-14 at the Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan, Kansas.

